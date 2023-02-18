Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll passes 46,000; desperation for signs of life
The Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll has crossed 46,000, 14 days after the massive tragedy hit the two countries
More than 46,000 people have been killed in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria and the toll is expected to soar, with some 264,000 apartments in Turkey destroyed and many still missing as rescuers listen for signs of life under the rubble.
