Turkey-Syria quake death toll tops 25,000; most found dead under rubble
- The total number of deaths across Turkey and Syria has mounted to 25,401
Rescue crews on Saturday pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite diminishing hopes as the death toll of the enormous quake that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days ago surpassed 25,000.
