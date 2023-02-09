Turkish citizen kisses Indian Army personnel amid rescue operation, moment caught on camera
After being hit by a powerful earthquake and several aftershocks, a frantic search operation is now underway in Turkey and Syria
A photo of an Indian Army woman personnel receiving a kiss on the cheek from a Turkish woman while on rescue and relief work in the earthquake-stricken nation is making waves on social media. The image was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army with the caption: "We care".
