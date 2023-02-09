Turkish citizen kisses Indian Army personnel amid rescue operation, moment caught on camera1 min read . 10:49 PM IST
After being hit by a powerful earthquake and several aftershocks, a frantic search operation is now underway in Turkey and Syria
A photo of an Indian Army woman personnel receiving a kiss on the cheek from a Turkish woman while on rescue and relief work in the earthquake-stricken nation is making waves on social media. The image was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army with the caption: "We care".
The earthquake, followed by multiple tremors, has left a devastating impact on Turkey and Syria, resulting in the loss of over 19,000 lives. In response, India has dispatched a search-and-rescue team to Turkey under ‘Operation Dost’, a term coined by India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, to emphasize the friendship between nations.
In a tweet, a user said, "The biggest religion in the world - HUMANITY." Another user added, "We are always present for the service of humanity. All the strength to our army."
On Tuesday, India sent relief materials, a mobile hospital, and specialized teams in four C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to Turkey to support their search and rescue efforts. Another aircraft carrying relief materials was dispatched on Wednesday.
Earlier, EAM Jaishankar took to Twitter to provide an update on India's relief efforts in Turkey. He said, "The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Türkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store. @adgpi team will work 24 x 7 to provide relief to the affected people. #OperationDost."
He had also shared photos of the field hospital and teams from India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) commencing search operations in Gaziantep, Turkey.
