Turkman Gate: 12 arrested so far, 10 social media influencers identified; security beefed up for Friday prayers

Delhi Police has arrested one more accused in the Turkman Gate stone-pelting case, taking the total number of arrests so far to 12, even as security arrangements were tightened in and around the locality in view of Friday prayers, an official said.

"We have arrested Mohd Imran (36). Further investigation is underway. Security will remain tightened in the area," Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan told news agency PTI on Friday.

10 social media influencers identified: Police Police told The Indian Express that they have summoned a woman social media influencer for questioning after the police identified 10 influencers for allegedly spreading rumours that the mosque had been demolished.

Police are likely to send notices to two politicians who may have been involved in instigating the people, which led to at least five police personnel sustaining injuries in the stone-pelting that took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police plan to send a notice to Samajwadi Party leader Mohibbullah Nadvi, who was allegedly present on the spot, to join the investigation.

Those arrested on 8 January were identified as Afaan, Adil, Shahnawaz, Hamza, Atharr and Ubed, all residents of the Turkman Gate area. Police said they allegedly instigated others to indulge in stone pelting.

A large number of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in sensitive pockets to maintain law and order. Senior officers were also seen supervising the arrangements on the ground.

Situation peaceful ahead of Friday prayers According to the police, additional forces were stationed near mosques and adjoining lanes, with pickets set up at strategic points to regulate movement and prevent any untoward incident. Drone surveillance and CCTV monitoring were also being used to keep a close watch on the area, he added.

"The situation is peaceful and under control. We have made adequate security arrangements as a precautionary measure in view of Friday prayers. Our teams are maintaining strict vigil and are in constant touch with local community members," another police officer said.

The police also appealed to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to unverified messages.

(With PTI inputs)