TV explodes in Ghaziabad, kills 16-year old boy

The neighbours have also gone into a state of shock and rushed out of their homes. “We live next door to their house and there was a huge explosion. Initially, all of the neighbours thought that there was an explosion in the LPG cylinder. So all of us turned off the regulators of the cylinders and rushed to their house. There was a thick cover of dust inside and Monica was crying. The three injured were rushed to a hospital," said Vinita Devi, a neighbour.