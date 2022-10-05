TV explodes in Ghaziabad, kills 16-year old boy

TV explodes in Ghaziabad, kills 16-year old boy2 min read . 03:47 PM IST
- According to the police, the injured were rushed to hospital for treatment but the teenage boy succumbed to his injuries after a TV exploded in his house.
An LED TV exploded in Ghaziabad on Tuesday afternoon, killing a 16-year-old boy while injuring two others in the house.
The police stated that the injured were rushed to hospital for treatment but the teenage boy succumbed to his injuries.
Swatantra Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Sahibabad, said, “The explosion took place in the LED television and it injured three persons. One of them died while two others are still under treatment. The officials of the fire department also inspected the house soon after the incident."
The officials of the fire department said there was no other inflammable item in the house which could have triggered the explosion.
According to Sunil Kumar Singh, Chief Fire Officer, “As a result of the impact, the entire room in which the television was kept suffered cracks and damage."
The officials suspect that the incident may have resulted due to voltage fluctuation. The occupants of the house said both boys were watching a film while the mother of the boy was doing household chores on the first floor of the house when the incident took place.
“I was with my husband and daughter on the ground floor. Suddenly, there was a huge explosion. My husband ran to the first floor telling me that my mother-in-law and brother-in-law were upstairs. The explosion left a huge impact which damaged our house. The walls and the roof have suffered deep cracks as a result," said Monica, Sister-in-law of the deceased.
The neighbours have also gone into a state of shock and rushed out of their homes. “We live next door to their house and there was a huge explosion. Initially, all of the neighbours thought that there was an explosion in the LPG cylinder. So all of us turned off the regulators of the cylinders and rushed to their house. There was a thick cover of dust inside and Monica was crying. The three injured were rushed to a hospital," said Vinita Devi, a neighbour.
