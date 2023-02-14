Twilio announces another round of layoffs, cutting 17% of workforce
- Twilio will also reorganize the company into two units, Twilio Communications and Twilio Data and Applications.
Cloud communications company Twilio Inc said on Monday it was eliminating about 17% roles and closing some offices as part of a restructuring effort to focus on profitability. The cuts make Twilio one of the first tech companies to announce a second major staffing reduction in the current economic downturn. The move, which is the second instance of job cuts in five months, sent the company's share up 2%.
