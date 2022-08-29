Twin towers demolition: Debris removal to take 3 months, says firm

The officials of Edifice Engineering, the firm which was hired for the demolition of the Noida twin towers, have said the removal of the debris would take 90 days or three months. The debris of concrete, steel and iron is estimated to be around 80,000 tonnes or 35,000 cubic metres. Of the 80,000 tonnes, 50,000 has been absorbed in the basements of the Supertech twin towers. The remaining debris would be cleared in 90 days.

