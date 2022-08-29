Twin towers demolition: Debris removal to take 3 months, says firm

Twin towers demolition: Debris removal to take 3 months, says firm2 min read . 08:40 PM IST
- The firm, which has been hired for the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida, has said that it would take 3 months to clear the debris
The officials of Edifice Engineering, the firm which was hired for the demolition of the Noida twin towers, have said the removal of the debris would take 90 days or three months. The debris of concrete, steel and iron is estimated to be around 80,000 tonnes or 35,000 cubic metres. Of the 80,000 tonnes, 50,000 has been absorbed in the basements of the Supertech twin towers. The remaining debris would be cleared in 90 days.
The top officials along with the Noida police commissioner on Monday inspected the twin tower demolition site as the issue of debris management remained a concern for them as well as residents of nearby societies.
Edifice Engineering has said that it has collaborated with South African firm Jet Demolitions – known for the demolition of the 108-metre-tall Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg, South Africa in November 2019.
"The police commissioner has also inspected the site where the implosion was carried out yesterday. Residents are happy with the demolition. Now Edifice is looking after the debris management. They are now looking to carry out the secondary breaking of the debris before sending it for recycling," Joe Brinkkman, the managing director of South African Jet Demolitions, said.
"Edifice has consulted debris management widely to look at all the best options first. The most important thing is that it (debris) does not go to waste, is recycled and reused," Brinkkman was quoted as saying by PTI.
"After the Bank of Lisbon building demolition, we had also done the same thing. We made sure that everything was recycled and reused and up to world standards," the Jet Demolitions MD said.
The debris management plan has been submitted to the Noida Authority and accepted by them. Mayur Mehta, project manager for Edifice Engineering, said, “It would take 90 days to clear the debris from the site in a safe manner."
