Twin towers demolition: 'No fly zone' for drones in Noida on Aug 282 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 04:09 PM IST
Supertech’s illegal towers will be demolished on August 28 and on that day, drones will not be allowed to fly in the "exclusion zone" of the towers, some officials said on Wednesday. Officials also said that drones will be allowed beyond the exclusion zone only on the basis of permission by the police.