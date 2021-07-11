Social media giant, Twitter, has published its first monthly compliance report in accordance with the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. According to the report, Twitter suspended 22,564 accounts for promoting terrorism or sharing content that shows child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and “similar content". It also “actioned" 133 URLs that were reported by individuals along with court orders.

“Pursuant to Article 4(d) of India's Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, Twitter is required to publish a monthly report regarding our handling of complaints from users in India, including action taken on them, as well as the number of URLs that Twitter has taken action as a result of proactive monitoring efforts," the company said in the report.

The social media giant has been in a heated battle with the government, over compliance with the IT Rules. The government has, on multiple occasions, accused Twitter of refusing to appoint Indian citizens in key compliance posts, as regulated by the rules. Rivals Facebook and Google had appointed some of these officers, and both published their first compliance reports earlier this month.

Newly appointed IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who took over the post on 8 July had also said that Twitter will have to comply with the country’s rules. The Delhi High court had also directed Twitter to comply with the rules and the company currently operates in India without the safe harbour protection offered to social media companies under section 79 of India’s IT Act.

“It is made clear that since this court has only granted time to Twitter to file its affidavits to show compliance of the rules and there is no interim protection granted to Twitter, it will be open for Union of India to take action against Twitter in accordance with the rules in case of any breach of the rules," Justice Rekha Palli, had told Twitter last month.

The company has now appointed a resident grievance officer in India — one of two compliance officers’ platforms is needed to have under the new rules.

