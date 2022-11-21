Twitter has reportedly been a chaotic workplace ever since Elon Musk took over the social media company and abruptly fired nearly half of its workforce. The mass layoffs were followed by mass resignations at Twitter prompted by Elon Musk’s ultimatum to commit to a "hardcore" work environment to meet the deadlines. While the layoffs and exodus have made headlines in the recent few weeks, a Canadian YouTuber has pointed towards a much more serious problem in an office photo tweeted by Elon Musk himself, captioning it as “Twitter before Elon vs Twitter after Elon".

As Lauren Chen, the YouTuber, shared the before and after pictures of the Twitter office on the social media handle, the netizens were quick to spot a smaller number of women in the “Twitter after Elon Musk" photo.

Twitter before Elon vs Twitter after Elon pic.twitter.com/rnhsgWc2IN — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 19, 2022

While the first “Twitter before Elon" photo showed a lot of women at the social media office, the second “Twitter after Elon" photo had more men in it, leaving netizens wondering: “Where are the women?". Another asked if women didn’t want to work hard and it is only men who do.

So the women didn’t want to work hard? Not a good look. — Big Booty Breakfast Taco🌮🐊 (@katbritton08) November 21, 2022

I don't get it?



Only men work hard? — Harry (@CryptoHarry_) November 20, 2022

Tell me you support the patriarchy without telling me you support the patriarchy. — tellthetruth🕯️🇺🇦🇺🇳 (@9_tellthetruth) November 20, 2022

The “Twitter after Elon" photo was also shared by Elon Musk a few days ago after a Twitter code review meeting.

I thought that this does not exist anymore. Really ...no #woman there. — Dr. Cristina Vanberghen (@VanberghenEU) November 19, 2022

Are there ANY women left working at Twitter? 🤔 #TwitterTakeover — The Last Girly Swots to join Tw❄️tter! 💙 😷 🇺🇦 (@TheLastPersont2) November 20, 2022

Elon Musk took over Twitter Inc. in a $44 billion deal and in his first move, fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal. Twitter also saw a mass exodus followed by mass layoffs recently. The company's offices were locked down Friday and hundreds of employees quit rather than yield to Elon Musk's demands that they resign themselves to working long, grueling days at the new Twitter.