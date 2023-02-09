Twitter Blue prices for India announced: Details on plan, features and more
- In order to use the Twitter Blue services in India on mobile, users would need to pay ₹900 per month for both Android and iOS devices. While the price for a subscription plan on the web will cost users ₹650 per month. The company is also offering an annual subscription plan for web users that will be billed annually and cost ₹6,800.
Twitter, a microblogging site, has revealed charges of its subscription services in India. This clearly means that users in the country will now have to pay to use the services of Twitter Blue which comes with a bunch of features.
