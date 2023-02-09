Twitter Blue prices for India announced: Details on plan, features and more

Twitter, a microblogging site, has revealed charges of its subscription services in India. This clearly means that users in the country will now have to pay to use the services of Twitter Blue which comes with a bunch of features.

Here’s how much Twitter Blue charges in India?

In order to use the Twitter Blue services in India on mobile, users would need to pay ₹900 per month for both Android and iOS devices. While the price for a subscription plan on the web will cost users ₹650 per month. The Elon Musk owned company is also offering an annual subscription plan for web users that will be billed annually and cost ₹6,800.

To recall, Twitter Blue offers a bunch of features for paid users such as undo tweet, early access to some features, edit tweet button, ability to post longer and high-quality videos along with prioritised rankings in chats. According to the company, Twitter Blue subscribers will now encounter half the amount of ads which will be seen by normal users on their home timeline.

Moreover, Twitter Blue users will also be able to enjoy some other perks such as ability to set custom app icons, access to Spaces tab, NFT profile pictures, themes, custom navigation options, unlimited bookmarks, along with the ability to bookmark folders and more.

Twitter also revealed that new subscriptions to Twitter Blue are currently available on web, iOS, or Android only in India, Canada, US, New Zealand, Brazil, Japan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia and Indonesia, aiming to expand in other countries. Notably, not all the features are available on all platforms, informed the company through its blog post.

Who can access Twitter Blue?

According to the company, new users who only created their accounts more than 90 days ago will be eligible to sign up for Twitter Blue. Additionally, all the Twitter Blue subscribers will be needed to confirm their phone number in order to sign up.

“Once subscribed to Twitter Blue, changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle) will result in the loss of the blue checkmark until the account is validated as continuing to meet our requirements, and no further changes will be allowed during this review period," states Twitter.