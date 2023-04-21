Elon Musk-owned Twitter has started removing blue check marks for users who do not have a Twitter Blue subscription. Several users including prominent personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, Roger Federer, former US President Donald Trump and others have lost the blue check for their accounts.

Blue tick marks on Twitter accounts helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors. It was available for working professionals like journalists, organisation and government employees. All one had to do was to apply for a verification program to get blue tick for their account.

But things started changing when Elon Musk took over the charge of Twitter. In February 2023, he said that the company will soon start removing the ‘legacy check marks’ for Twitter accounts. In March, Twitter announced that come April 1 only paid subscribers will have verified marks for their accounts. This means that a user has to be a Twitter Blue subscriber to get a blue check mark for his/her account.

Here we tell you about the pricing, eligibility and other details to help you get blue tick on Twitter

Twitter blue tick: Eligibility

Twitter says that any account holder who has actively subscribed to Twitter Blue is eligible to receive the blue checkmark. In addition, he/she needs to meet a certain criteria like:

Complete: Your account must have a display name and profile photo

Active use: Your account must be active in the past 30 days to subscribe to Twitter Blue

Security: Your account must be older than 30 days upon subscription and have a confirmed phone number

Non-Deceptive:

Your account must have no recent changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle)

Your account must have no signs of being misleading or deceptive

Your account must have no signs of engaging in platform manipulation and spam

Twitter Blue: Pricing

In India, Twitter Blue subscription costs ₹900 per month for both Android and iOS devices. For web, the pricing is ₹650 per month. Buyers can also opt for an annual subscription priced at ₹6,800 on the web. Annual subscription cost on iOS and Android is ₹9,400 per year.

How to sign up for Twitter Blue?

To subscribe on the web, go to twitter.com and select More > Twitter Blue > Subscribe. Here, you will be asked to verify your mobile number, in case you haven’t already done that. Next, you will be needed to make the subscription payment.

Similarly, to subscribe on iOS or Android, go to the profile menu > Twitter Blue > Subscribe. If you haven’t already, you’ll be prompted to verify your phone number. Follow the in-app purchase instructions to complete your subscription.