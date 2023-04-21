Twitter blue tick: Pricing, eligibility, how to get it and other details you need to know2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 11:51 AM IST
- Twitter says that any account holder who has actively subscribed to Twitter Blue is eligible to receive the blue checkmark. The subscription costs ₹900 per month for app users and ₹650 per month for web users.
Elon Musk-owned Twitter has started removing blue check marks for users who do not have a Twitter Blue subscription. Several users including prominent personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, Roger Federer, former US President Donald Trump and others have lost the blue check for their accounts.
