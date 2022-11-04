Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / Twitter fires marketing and communications department in India: Report

Twitter fires marketing and communications department in India: Report

1 min read . 06:32 PM ISTLivemint
  • Twitter has sacked the whole marketing and communications department in India as the laying off began in the country, according to a report

Twitter has sacked the whole marketing and communications department in India as the laying off began in the country, according to a report which quoted sources.

(This is a breaking news report, more details will be updated soon)

