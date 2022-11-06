Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue checkmark in latest update2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 01:15 AM IST
Twitter has launched subscription service for $8 a month that includes blue checkmark now given to verified accounts
Twitter on Saturday launched a subscription service for $8 a month that includes a blue checkmark now given to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the platform’s verification system.