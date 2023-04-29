ANI news agency Twitter account locked for not meeting minimum age requirement of 13 years1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Twitter on Saturday blocked news agency ANI's account, citing a violation of the age requirement. After it was locked, the Twitter page of the news agency showed that the account didn't exist. It was then ANI Editor Smita Prakash informed that the account was locked for not meeting the minimum age criteria to operate the micro-blogging platform.