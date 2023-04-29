Twitter on Saturday blocked news agency ANI's account, citing a violation of the age requirement. After it was locked, the Twitter page of the news agency showed that the account didn't exist. It was then ANI Editor Smita Prakash informed that the account was locked for not meeting the minimum age criteria to operate the micro-blogging platform.

In a Twitter, Smita Prakash said, “@Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out."

So those who follow @ANI bad news, @Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/sm8e765zr4 — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 29, 2023

The email which was sent to the ANI read that it needs to be at least 13 years old to run a handle on the micro-blogging platform.

The mail read: “In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don't meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter."

As per its website, the premier multimedia news agency of South Asia has a presence in more than 100 bureaus located across India, South Asia, and other parts of the world.