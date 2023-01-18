Twitter Inc announced an annual plan for its subscription service called Twitter Blue, which also includes the “verified" blue tick mark, at a discount. The Twitter users can now subscribe to the service for an annual price of $84, instead of $8 for the web users. Instead of $11 on Apple devices, the users can pay the same amount for an annual subscription.

For now, the discount would be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, Twitter said on Wednesday.

Elon Musk took over the reins of Twitter last year for $44 billion. Ever since the takeover, Elon Musk has brought changes to the social media company which also included the subscription plans for the verified blue badge.

The blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out last year to help Twitter grow revenue as Elon Musk fights to retain advertisers.

In December 2022, Elon Musk added that Twitter's Basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and the social media platform will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by next year.

(With agency inputs)