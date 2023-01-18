Twitter offers its annual blue subscription service at $841 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 10:36 PM IST
- The Twitter users can now subscribe to the service for an annual price of $84, instead of $8 for the web users
Twitter Inc announced an annual plan for its subscription service called Twitter Blue, which also includes the “verified" blue tick mark, at a discount. The Twitter users can now subscribe to the service for an annual price of $84, instead of $8 for the web users. Instead of $11 on Apple devices, the users can pay the same amount for an annual subscription.