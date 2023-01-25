Twitter security new revelations! Whistleblower claims GodMode still available2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 01:52 PM IST
- GodMode is an internal program which allows them to access any Twitter account and tweet from the account. Allegations against Twitter ‘GodMode’ were made in a complaint filed in October last year.
Elon Musk’s Twitter is once again under scrutiny for its dismal state of privacy protections. According to The Washington Post, a former Twitter employee has told members of Congress and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that the company’s engineer can still activate ‘GodMode’.
