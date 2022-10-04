Twitter shares halted on report that Elon Musk plans to go through with buyout deal1 min read . 10:27 PM IST
On September 13th shareholders of Twitter voted to approve the $44bn buy-out offer Musk made in April
Twitter shares halted on report that Musk plans to go through with deal at $54.20 per share.
Twitter shares were up 12.7% at $47.93 before trading was halted for the second time.
On September 13th shareholders of Twitter voted to approve the $44 billion buy-out offer Musk made in April.
Elon Musk had agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April , but within weeks said the number of bot accounts was much higher than Twitter's estimate of less than 5% of users.
Bloomberg News on Tuesday reported that Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, according to people familiar with the case who were not identified.
Neither Twitter nor lawyers for Musk responded to messages seeking comment on Tuesday.
The trial to compel Musk to buy Twitter is set to start in Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17.
But most legal experts believed he faced an uphill battle in convincing Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.
