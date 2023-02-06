Twitter to charge businesses $1,000 monthly fee for gold badges: Report
- According to a report by The Information, organizations that refuse to pay the monthly fee of $1,000 will have their gold badges removed.
Elon-Musk owned Twitter rolled out Gold, Grey and Blue check marks to identify different kinds of users on the social media platform. For individuals, Twitter Blue check mark costs $8 per month on Android and $11 per month on iOS. As per a report, it has started rolling out $1,000 a month for gold check marks to business organizations.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×