Elon-Musk owned Twitter rolled out Gold, Grey and Blue check marks to identify different kinds of users on the social media platform. For individuals, Twitter Blue check mark costs $8 per month on Android and $11 per month on iOS. As per a report, it has started rolling out $1,000 a month for gold check marks to business organizations.

The update was shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra and tech news site The Information has confirmed the details.

In a tweet, Matt says that Twitter is reportedly emailing businesses offering gold check mark verification for $1000 per month. He states that the affiliated business accounts will be charged an additional fee of $50 a month.

Twitter is reportedly emailing businesses offering gold check mark verification for $1000 PER MONTH!



And affiliate account verification for $50 each per month pic.twitter.com/hohTPKLKdi — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 3, 2023

According to a report by The Information, organizations that refuse to pay the monthly fee of $1,000 will have their gold badges removed.

Twitter is yet to officially announce the pricing structure for gold check marks for business organizations.

As mentioned above, Twitter revamped its paid subscription model in November, 2022 by introducing three different badges for individuals, businesses and government agencies. Companies will get the gold check, while the grey check will go to government officials and agencies. Twitter Blue badge, on the other hand, is given for individuals (celebrities or not).

Recently, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the microblogging company is all set to share its ad revenue with “Twitter Blue Verified" creators for advertisements which appear in the reply threads.

Before Elon Musk took over the charge of Twitter, the blue check mark was previously free for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But the identity mark is now open to anyone prepared to pay.