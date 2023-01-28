Twitter users now will be able to appeal for account suspension

Twitter users now will be able to appeal for account suspension2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 11:35 AM IST
- According to the company, under the new criteria, Twitter accounts will only be suspended for severe or ongoing and repeat violations of the platform's policies. Severe policy violations include engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, and engaging in targeted harassment of other users, among others.
Twitter, a microblogging site, has recently said that soon users will be able to appeal account suspensions and get their accounts evaluated under the social media platform's new criteria for reinstatement, starting from Feb 01, 2023 onwards.
