Twitter whistleblower to detail 'dire' security threats ahead of Elon Musk deal vote1 min read . 04:46 PM IST
- Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko will on Tuesday detail a committee about the ‘dire’ security threats at the social media network
A former employee of Twitter Inc, who turned into a whistleblower, will soon be testifying over his allegations of serious security lapses at the social media network. The day of the whistleblower’s testimony will also see shareholders’ vote on Elon Musk’s deal to buy the company.
The testimony of Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a famed hacker who served as Twitter's head of security until his firing last year, comes as Twitter and Elon Musk head to trial next month over whether the $44 billion deal should be completed.
Twitter Inc had sued Elon Musk for terminating his deal with the company, while the Tesla chief executive countersued. Elon Musk accused Twitter of misrepresenting the number of false and spam accounts on its service.
Last week, a Delaware judge ruled that Elon Musk may include Zatko's whistleblower claims in his case against Twitter. The judge, however, denied his request to delay the trial.
The Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by US Senator Dick Durban is expected to question Peiter Zatko on his claims. Zatko has claimed that Twitter Inc misled its regulators about its compliance with a 2011 settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over improper handling of user data.
Zatko complained that since its 2011 settlement, Twitter has made "little meaningful progress on basic security, integrity and privacy systems." Zatko also alleged that one or more of Twitter employees worked on behalf of foreign governments.
Senator Dick Durban said Zakto’s allegations were "a matter of grave personal and privacy concern."
In its defense, Twitter has said that Zatko was fired for "ineffective leadership and poor performance." Twitter said Zatko’s allegations were designed to harm the social network company.
