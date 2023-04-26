Hello User
Home / News / Two armed people carrying ‘dangerous’ items spotted at Berlin conference centre
BREAKING NEWS

Two armed people carrying ‘dangerous’ items spotted at Berlin conference centre

1 min read . 02:18 PM IST
Mint Image
Reuters

Police are responding to a report of armed individuals, carrying 'dangerous items', being spotted at the Berlin conference centre

German police are responding to a report that two people carrying dangerous items were spotted in the area of Berlin's International Conference Centre (ICC) on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

The rbb24 broadcaster reported that a large police operation was taking place at the venue.

This is a breaking news report. More details are being updated

