Two armed people carrying 'dangerous' items spotted at Berlin conference centre
Police are responding to a report of armed individuals, carrying 'dangerous items', being spotted at the Berlin conference centre
German police are responding to a report that two people carrying dangerous items were spotted in the area of Berlin's International Conference Centre (ICC) on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.
The rbb24 broadcaster reported that a large police operation was taking place at the venue.
This is a breaking news report. More details are being updated
