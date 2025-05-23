Two brothers, nine rounds: How the Lodha brothers settled their ₹5,000-crore dispute
SummaryThe terms of their settlement, recently filed before the Bombay High Court, clearly spell out that younger brother Abhinandan has no rights to use the word ‘Lodha’ in isolation for any real estate business. The brothers also agreed that neither owed the other any money.
After a mother’s heartfelt plea failed to bridge the chasm, nine rounds of court-appointed mediation and hectic parleys between a battery of lawyers finally forged a truce between warring brothers Abhishek and Abhinandan Lodha.
