The long-simmering dispute between the siblings had its roots in a 2017 family agreement that granted Macrotech Developers (then Lodha Developers) exclusive rights to the ‘Lodha’ brand. In 2023, the two sides entered into a limited-use agreement allowing Abhinandan to operate under ‘House of Abhinandan Lodha’. Disagreements over its use later escalated into litigation, with Macrotech Developers filing a ₹5,000-crore suit against House of Abhinandan Lodha over the use of the ‘Lodha’ trademark.