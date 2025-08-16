Two children found dead inside parked car in Patna's Indrapuri

Two children were found dead inside a parked car in Indrapuri area of Patna, Bihar, on Friday evening, police said. An official claimed that the girl is 9 years old while the boy is five.

Advertisement

Patna (Central) SP Diksha said, "Police received information that the bodies of two children — a girl and a boy — were found inside a car in Indrapuri locality."

"Officials immediately reached the spot and recovered the bodies," the official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, Muhibullah Ansari, Law and Order DSP 2, said, "Both the children are aged between 5-10 years."

Ansari informed that police received a call on 112, following which they reached the spot.

Advertisement

There, they found that one of the children was alive. "The child was rushed to the hospital. However, the child couldn't survive," Ansari said.

He added that police are investigating about the owner of the vehicle.

Police said they are trying to ascertain the identity of the children. "Bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," the official added.

SP Diksha said the exact circumstances surrounding their deaths will only be known after the autopsy report is available. "Postmortem will reveal the reasons behind their death," Ansari said.

In a separate incident, charred remains of two siblings were found inside a house in Patna’s Janipur locality on July 31, a police officer said.

The victims, identified as Anjali Kumari (15) and Anshul Kumar (10), were found in the same room.

Advertisement