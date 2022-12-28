Two international passengers test Covid positive at Mumbai airport

"(As many as) 36 new (Covid) cases were reported in the state today. One Covid death was also reported. The case fatality rate in the state was at 1.82 per cent. Also, 36 patients were discharged today on recovery from Covid-19, taking the total number of recoveries, so far, to 79,88,008. The recovery rate in the state was at 98.17 per cent and, as of today, there are 164 active cases in the state," read a health bulletin issued by the state Health department.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}