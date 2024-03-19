Two Raza paintings emerge from the shadows to fetch an eye popping 86 crore

NEW DELHI : Two large paintings by Sayed Haider Raza sold at two separate auctions last week for a cumulative value of ₹86 crore—both artworks emerging out of the shadows to turn the spotlight on the artist during his centenary celebrations.

Raza’s 1959 painting titled Kallisté, which is Greek for ‘most beautiful’, sold on March 19 at the iconic auction house Sotheby’s for $5,619,900, or ₹46 crore.

Another artwork, Paysage Agreste, which was presented at the Métayer-Mermoz auction house in Antibes, France on 17 March, sold for €4.75 million, or ₹40 crore, including the buyer's premium.

This large canvas (120 × 200 cm), which had been acquired in the 1960s and remained in the same collection since, represents a major rediscovery for Raza’s body of work.

Raza’s works have had other multi-crore buys in the past six months.

Last year, at a Pundole’s auction, Raza’s Gestation fetched ₹51.75 crore, including commissions, making it the most expensive Indian artwork ever sold at an auction, before it was upstaged by an Amrita Sher-Gil work, The Story Teller, which sold at ₹61.8 crore.

Raza, born in 1922, was a highly celebrated Indian artist known for his abstract paintings that often incorporated the bindu, a central dot with deep significance in Indian culture.

The buyer of Paysage Agreste is a private Indian collector. Dating from 1961, the painting marks a crucial period in Raza’s career, when figurative landscapes were transformed into powerfully coloured abstract works, Métayer-Mermoz said in a statement.

“Paysage Agreste fully expresses the dialogue between the artist’s Indian heritage and that of the European avant-garde that so characterises Raza’s oeuvre. Estimated at €400,000 to €600,000, this is the most important painting by Raza to be offered at auction in France in the last 10 years," the auction house said.

“The common denominator in both the works is the Lara Vincy," said independent art critic and curator Uma Nair, referring to the gallery that first launched Raza’s works in the European art market.

“Raza’s Kallisté lauded history, passing through this gallery in Paris and Lanyon Gallery in Palo Alto. It was testimony to the increasing global critical acclaim that Raza achieved from the mid-50s onwards. Unseen for over five decades, the painting has been a discovery piece, which came to market for the first time, perhaps a befitting close to a triumphant ‘Year of Raza’," Nair said.

Artprice.com tags Raza as the 78th in a ranking of the top 100 best-selling artists at auction in terms of turnover in 2023. Raza’s works are mainly sold in India, and have been in over 2,200 auctions.