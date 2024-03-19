News
Two Raza paintings emerge from the shadows to fetch an eye popping ₹86 crore
SummaryBoth the artworks of the celebrated Indian artist remained in the background for several decades before their successful auctions at the iconic Sotheby’s and France’s Métayer-Mermoz
NEW DELHI : Two large paintings by Sayed Haider Raza sold at two separate auctions last week for a cumulative value of ₹86 crore—both artworks emerging out of the shadows to turn the spotlight on the artist during his centenary celebrations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more