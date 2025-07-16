Two schools in Delhi’s Dwarka receive bomb threats via email, evacuated immediately

Delhi Bomb Alert: Two schools in the national capital's Dwarka area – St. Thomas School and Vasant Valley School – received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, 16 July. Both schools were evacuated immediately and, ANI reported citing Delhi fire department.

The Delhi authorities have launched an investigation into the bomb threats. “Nothing suspicious has been found yet”, ANI reported citing Delhi Fire Department.

Wednesday marks the third straight day that education institutions in Delhi are receiving a bomb threat.

On Tuesday, St Stephen's College and St Thomas School here received bomb threats through email, prompting authorities to launch a thorough search operation, with officials saying nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said St Stephen's College reported that they received the bomb threat at 7:15 am.

"The mail claimed that four IEDs and two RDX bombs have been planted on the premises and in the library of the college. It further claimed that those would explode by 2 pm," the police officer was quoted as saying in a statement.

Teams from the Maurice Nagar Police Station and other agencies reached the spot, and the entire premises were cordoned off. A thorough check was carried out, but nothing suspicious has been found so far, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services said the fire department received a call about the bomb threat in St Stephen's College at 8.50 am, and a call from the St Thomas School was received at 8.01 am.

"We have rushed multiple fire tenders to the spot. Nothing suspicious was found during the check," it said.

On Monday, three schools in the national capital received bomb threats, which were later declared a hoax by authorities. The threats were sent via email in the early hours of Monday to CRPF schools in Sector 16, Dwarka, and Prashant Vihar, and the Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri.

Golden Temple Receives Bomb Threat 2 Days in a Row The Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar received a bomb threat on Tuesday. The dog squad was deployed at the Golden Temple premises as part of a security check. This was the second day that the holy site for Sikhs received a bomb threat via e-mail.

Earlier, the Golden Temple received a bomb threat on Monday, the SGPC said in a police complaint.