Two Sigma Says Co-Founder Rift Yet to Abate as Veteran Exits
Two Sigma Investments disclosed that a years-long dispute between its billionaire co-founders is continuing to pose material risks to clients and affect its ability to keep staffers from leaving, with a 12-year veteran of the $60 billion hedge fund set to depart.
(Bloomberg) -- Two Sigma Investments disclosed that a years-long dispute between its billionaire co-founders is continuing to pose material risks to clients and affect its ability to keep staffers from leaving, with a 12-year veteran of the $60 billion hedge fund set to depart.