Two thirds of Russian forces near Kyiv have withdrawn: US official

The Russian forces would likely be redirected towards eastern Ukraine but it was still not confirmed, the official said

WASHINGTON : Russia has repositioned about two thirds of its forces from around Kyiv, with many of them consolidating in Belarus, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the forces would likely be redirected towards eastern Ukraine, but it was still not confirmed.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the forces would likely be redirected towards eastern Ukraine, but it was still not confirmed.

