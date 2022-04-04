Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Two thirds of Russian forces near Kyiv have withdrawn: US official

Two thirds of Russian forces near Kyiv have withdrawn: US official

As Russian troops regrouped for battles in east Ukraine, towns surrounding Kyiv bore scars of five weeks of fighting. Dead civilians laid scattered over streets, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russian forces of leaving behind mines.
1 min read . 04 Apr 2022 Reuters

The Russian forces would likely be redirected towards eastern Ukraine but it was still not confirmed, the official said

WASHINGTON : Russia has repositioned about two thirds of its forces from around Kyiv, with many of them consolidating in Belarus, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the forces would likely be redirected towards eastern Ukraine, but it was still not confirmed.

