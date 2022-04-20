North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area will be removed on Wednesday and Thursday (April 20-21).

Jahangirpuri is the same area where clashes broke out during a religious procession.

NDMC has also asked for 400 personnel from the Delhi Police to "handle law and order" during the drive. Heavy police and paramilitary forces were deployed in violence-hit Jahangirpuri ahead of Wednesday’s anti-encroachment drive in the area, even as the local mayor called it a “routine exercise".

#WATCH | Anti-encroachment drive underway at the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession pic.twitter.com/zIxMVccwSM — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

“The anti-encroachment drive will take place across Delhi. Earlier also we had requested security for the drive but due to some reasons the action was not taken," said Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor, North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

“We will provide security to the civic agency (NDMC) for the anti-encroachment drive. Adequate force is available. Focus is on law and order situation," said Special Commissioner of Police,Law and Order,Delhi Police.

Officials said security forces were carrying out a flag march in the area and they took stock of the situation before the drive was launched. A drone has also been deployed to monitor the situation.

Ahead of the drive, people in Jahangirpuri C Block voluntarily removed their belongings from roadsides, they said.

The NDMC had on Tuesday requested the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 security personnel to maintain law and order during the two-day drive.

The drive is undertaken a day after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to identify illegal constructions of “rioters" in Jahangirpuri and demolish them using bulldozers.

The ruling AAP and the BJP have been engaged in blame game over the violence and arson in Jahangirpuri. While the AAP has been alleging that main accused in the clashes belonged to the BJP, the saffron party claims they belong to the AAP.

