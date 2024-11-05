Tyka Nelson dies at 64, music industry mourns Prince’s sister death

Tyka Nelson, Prince's sister and American singer, died at the age of 64. Her son President Nelson confirmed the news of her death. Tyka Nelson's cousin Charles 'Chazz' Smith disclosed the heartbreaking news of her death on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“Our family is very saddened to share the news of my cousin Tyka Evene Nelson who passed away this morning,” the post reads. According to Minnesota Star Tribune, Tyka's sister Sharon Nelson paid an emotional tribute to her sister and said, “She had her own mind. She’s in a better place.”

Also Read | Sharda Sinha news today: Bihar folk icon on ventilator support

After the tragic news social media was flooded with comments commemorating the music sensation. "Just hearing that Tyka Nelson, sister of music legend #Prince, has passed away. Our hearts are with her family during this difficult time. Please respect their privacy as they mourn," a user wrote on X. Another social media user stated, "Respect. Condolences. Gratitude. Purple Heart," another fan said.

A third user said, "Rest in peace to Tyka. Our hearts are with the entire Prince family." A fourth user recalled the moment het met the singer, “Just hearing that Tyka Nelson, sister of music legend Prince, has passed away. I was incredibly lucky to meet and speak to her in #Minneapolis in 2019 she was very lovely and incredibly friendly and we had a very wonderful in depth conversation about her life and Prince.”

Tyka Nelson was born on May 18 in the year 1960 in a family of musicians. He father John L Nelson was a jazz musician while her mother Mattie Della Shaw was a jazz singer. She legendary singer, who had seven half-siblings, released four albums, and claimed 33rd spot on the Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in July 1988 with “Marc Anthony's Tune.” She married Maurice Phillips and had six children.