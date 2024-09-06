Hello User
Business News/ News / Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in China's Hainan after sweeping Hong Kong

Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in China's Hainan after sweeping Hong Kong

Written By Riya R Alex

  • Typhoon Yagi made landfall in Hainan on September 6, displacing thousands. It is considered to be China's strongest autumn typhoon this year.

Typhoon Yagi

Typhoon Yagi made landfall on the Hainan island, a Chinese tropical vacation destination on Friday afternoon, September 6, after sweeping south of Hong Kong, displacing many people.

Typhoon Yagi has been considered the strongest autumn typhoon to have landed in China, according to a report by PTI quoting China’s national meteorological authorities.

It is estimated that a second landfall will occur in Xuwen County in Guangdong province on Friday night. Almost 4,20,000 residents were relocated to Hainan, and more than half a million people in Guangdong, before the afternoon landfall, according to a report by PTI. People built sandbag barriers outside buildings to guard against possible floods in Hainan and reinforced their windows with tape, the report said quoting China's official Xinhua news agency.

Businesses and transportation have been suspended in the province, including tourist attractions, the report said. Work, classes, businesses and transportation on Friday in Beihai city too.

Previously, trading in the stock market, bank services, and schools were interrupted in Hong Kong as the city’s weather authority issued No 8 typhoon warning, the third highest, for Typhoon Yagi.

As many as 270 people had to seek refuge in government shelters, and 100 flights were cancelled in the city due to the typhoon. Nine people were injured and treated at hospitals. Heavy rain and strong winds damaged trees across the region.

Typhoon Yagi is a tropical storm that blew from the northwestern Philippines into the South China Sea on Wednesday.

According to the report, at least 16 people died and 17 went missing, mostly due to landslides and widespread flooding, which has affected more than 2 million people in northern and central provinces, the report said.

Over 47,600 people were displaced from their homes in the Philippine provinces. Classes in schools and colleges, work, inter-island ferry services, and domestic flights were interrupted for days, including in the densely populated Metropolitan city of Manila.

