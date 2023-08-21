U.A.E. Cashes In on Russia’s Economic Woes

A year and a half into the Ukraine conflict, few countries have capitalized on the economic opportunities quite like the United Arab Emirates, giving Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort a lift while boosting this Persian Gulf state.

Banks here are poaching talent from Moscow to manage a gusher of Russian money. Dubai traders are moving more Russian oil and gold than ever before. And Russian buyers fuel this city’s real-estate boom, often dealing in cash.

The warming ties have disturbed the U.A.E.’s closest security partner, the U.S., but Russian money has become too important to the Emirati economy to turn down.

“They have no serious moral qualms about Putin’s authoritarianism, corruption, or violations of international legal norms and are therefore quite willing to take advantage of the opportunities created by sanctions imposed by Western nations against Moscow to increase their economic ties with Russia," said Stephen Zunes, a professor specializing in Middle East politics at the University of San Francisco.

The U.A.E. has condemned the invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations several times including this year, but it is among a large number of countries that openly don’t enforce many of the U.S. and European sanctions imposed on Moscow’s companies and elite. The sanctions have taken a toll on the Russian economy, with the U.A.E. helping Russians trying to get their money out, get their goods to global markets or just flee altogether.

The U.S. could decide to impose what are called secondary sanctions, limiting the emirates’ ability to do business with the U.S. or in the dollar. Washington has rarely done that, though.

In response to The Wall Street Journal, a U.A.E. official said the country has a robust process to deal with sanctioned people and companies and is in close contact with the U.S. and EU about the Ukraine conflict’s implications for the global economy. U.A.E. banks monitor compliance with sanctions imposed on Russia to prevent violations of international law, the official said.

“The ongoing global climate has led to financial and investment inflows to the U.A.E., given the country’s reputation as a stable global investment hub," the official said. “We will continue to take these responsibilities extremely seriously, especially given the current geopolitical landscape."

Tens of thousands of Russians have moved here in the past year, turning the Russian-speaking community into one of the most visible in a country of roughly nine million people. Most Russians settling here aren’t sanctioned.

Russians can find their favorite pizza brand, croon songs in Russian karaoke bars and send their children to Russian-speaking schools. A cottage industry of traders is sourcing Western electronics, cars and other luxury goods to export to Russia, which can’t access them directly.

U.S. and European bans on Russian oil have redirected Moscow’s biggest export to the U.A.E., which buys it at discounted prices and either resells it or refines it into products sold at market rates—a trade that generally doesn’t conflict with Western sanctions. That has shifted the oil-trading industry’s center of gravity to Dubai from its previous home in Geneva. U.A.E. imports of Russian crude oil tripled in 2022 to a record 60 million barrels, according to commodity-data provider Kpler.

Traders congregate in Irish pub McGettigan’s to swap gossip or they organize boozy lunches at French restaurant Couqley, both near the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, an area of the city where trading firms are registered, said Matt Stanley, a former broker who now works in Dubai for Kpler.

“The circus moves where liquidity is," Stanley said. “You can do business here, that’s what’s benefiting Dubai."

Foreign currency flooded into the U.A.E. after Russia’s invasion, increasing about 20% each month since May 2022 compared with the year before, according to London-based Capital Economics.

“It is overwhelmingly strong since March last year," James Swanston, an economist at Capital Economics, said of foreign-currency flow into the U.A.E. The figures don’t break out capital inflows by Russians, but the timing, he said, is “no coincidence."

The Russian elite have found themselves welcome in Dubai.

Igor Sechin, a confidant of Putin, celebrated New Year on the Palm Jumeirah, an artificial island off Dubai, said people close to the Emirati and U.S. governments. The U.S. and much of Europe have sanctioned Sechin for being a member of Putin’s inner circle and banned him from traveling there but there is nothing keeping him from visiting the U.A.E.

Sechin runs Rosneft, a Russian oil state company, and was in Dubai on a family trip while checking on companies that Rosneft is using to export Russian oil to China, India or Turkey, the people said. A set of little-known upstart companies have all moved staff to U.A.E. to trade Rosneft oil, industry professionals said. Trading Russian oil isn’t itself subject to sanctions, though traders would have to ensure the product doesn’t end up in the U.S. or EU.

In response to questions from the Journal about Sechin’s trip to Dubai and the company’s exports, Rosneft said the inquiry didn’t “contain any factual information at all." Sechin couldn’t be reached.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Russian republic Chechnya and a fierce Putin loyalist, owns property on the Palm that was bought before the war, the U.S. Treasury said in documents sanctioning him for killings perpetrated by his troops in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the conflict, Kadyrov’s 15-year-old son Ali has posted pictures of himself on Instagram, donning a tank top and shorts and training in martial arts at a fitness center in Dubai. Ali and Ramzan Kadyrov didn’t respond to requests for comment.

U.A.E. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan is trying to remain friends with both Ukraine and Russia since Moscow’s invasion. Washington has warned the Emiratis about helping Moscow evade sanctions but also sees a benefit in having an ally with visibility over Russian trades.

U.S. officials and advisers said privately they won’t block Russian oil trades going through the U.A.E. as long as they respect a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven wealthy nations that curbs the revenue the Kremlin receives. The U.S. and Europe banned imports of Russian gold, but it doesn’t apply to the U.A.E. firms as long as they don’t sell to countries with sanctions in place.

The U.S. has warned the emirates against any facilitation of Russian arms or mercenary operations or any overt breaches of its sanctions program, according to American officials and advisers. In June, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned a small Emirati trading outfit that bought minerals from the Russian mercenary outfit Wagner in the Central African Republic. Washington also sanctioned a Russian-owned airline—based in the emirate of Sharjah—that transported Wagner mercenaries and its equipment in Africa.

The U.A.E. has in the past treated geopolitical uncertainty as an opportunity.

Capital poured in during the Arab Spring, when the U.A.E. seemed like a haven when the rest of the Middle East was in upheaval. During the pandemic, the country’s biggest city, Dubai, emerged as a boomtown thanks to an open-door policy combined with an aggressive vaccination campaign.

Russian wealth is now fusing itself into the U.A.E. more permanently than it did in the initial months after the war began, when the yachts and planes of oligarchs turned up here seeking refuge from sanctions.

Long a gold hub, Dubai is now trading Russian gold in greater quantities. The U.A.E. imported $4 billion worth of Russian gold between Feb. 24, 2022 and March 3 this year, up from $61 million during 2021, according to customs data collected by U.S. trade data aggregator ImportGenius. A division of Dubai-government-owned airline and transport firm Emirates Group was one of the regular shippers of gold from Russia last year, according to the data.

An Emirates spokesperson said the company complies with applicable laws in the countries it operates. It is no longer providing logistics services to or from Russia due to “recent regulatory developments," the spokesperson said, without elaborating.

The influx of Russians has caught the eye of banks. Emirates NBD, Dubai’s main government-owned bank, poached bankers from Russian financial institutions to set up a unit dedicated to managing money from wealthy Russians, said people familiar with the matter and profiles on LinkedIn. Another big U.A.E. lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, also is launching a department focused on wealthy Russians, these people said. Emirates NBD and First Abu Dhabi Bank didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Local banks have opened thousands of accounts for Russians, though it can take weeks to manage paperwork demonstrating proof of funds and that the applicant isn’t a politically-exposed person. U.A.E. officials have said that local banks avoid sanctioned individuals in order to maintain correspondent relationships with U.S. banks that clear dollars.

Russian cash has driven a real-estate boom.

In the second quarter of 2023, Russians became the third-largest property buyers in Dubai, compared with the ninth biggest in 2021, according to data from real-estate agent Betterhomes.

This spring, villas and apartments tied to a casino project in the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah were largely snapped up by Russians, said real-estate professionals. The villas, owned by a developer connected to the Dubai government, sold for $5.5 million, with Russians paying 20% upfront in cash, they said.

Russians view Dubai “as a safe hub where nobody is trying to kick them out or give them hard times," said Maria Gallabov, a sales manager at another developer Sobha Realty.

Max Mershiev moved over from Russia last year to establish his biotech software company in Dubai, hoping to sell into Western markets. He brought his wife and young son, and now regularly plays beach volleyball with friends.

“The Russian community has grown," he said. “It’s now one of the biggest ones."