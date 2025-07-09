UAE Golden Visa: Authorities bust myth of lifetime residency for certain nationalities, dismiss rumours

Authorities with the concerned United Arab Emirates (UAE) department have dimissed speculation that the country is offering “lifetime Golden Visas” to certain nationalities, according to an ANI report.

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) clarified that the categories, conditions, and regulations of the Golden Visa remain as mentioned in the official rules and regulations.

“… clearly defined in accordance with official laws, legislations, and ministerial decisions. Interested individuals can find the official information on the Authority's website or smart application,” the statement read.

UAE busts Golden Visa myths: Only through official channels According to the ICP, all Golden Visa applications to the UAE are solely handled via official government channels. It added that the application process does not recognise any other internal or external consultancy as an authorised party.

The clarification came due to recent claims by a consultancy office based in another country, suggesting that lifetime Golden Visas could be obtained for all categories from outside the UAE via consulting or commercial entities under simplified conditions, it said.

“These claims have no legal basis and were made without coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE,” ICP added.

UAE to take legal action against those spreading false information Affirming its commitment to provide “a safe and transparent environment for applicants”, ICP said that “legal action will be taken against entities spreading such false information in an attempt to illegally collect money from individuals aspiring to live and reside in the UAE, exploiting their hopes for a dignified and secure life”.

