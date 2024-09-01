UAE visa amnesty program: Guidelines issued for Indian nationals, check details

  • The UAE's two-month amnesty program starts on September 1. It allows Indian nationals to leave or regularize their residency. Emergency certificates and short validity passports are available through the Consulate General of India and BLS centers.

Riya R Alex
Updated1 Sep 2024, 03:44 PM IST
UAE’s amnesty program starts on September 1.(Pixabay)

 

The UAE government’s two-month amnesty program starts today on September 1. This program will be a chance for Indian nationals who have stayed beyond the permissible limit in Dubai and Northern Emirates to either leave the country or regularise their residency status.

The Consulate General of India (CGI) has issued an advisory stating the rules and regulations to avail the amnesty program.

Following are the rules of the UAE visa amnesty program:

1.Applicants who want to return to India can apply for emergency certificate and those who wish to regularize their residency status can apply for a short validity passport.

2. The applicants who want an emergency certificate can request for it at the Consulate on Gratis basis, which is free of charge. Facilitation counters will be set up at Consulate General of India, Dubai and Awir Immigration Centre, Dubai. The Facilitation Counters in the Consulate will start from 02 September 2024 from 8am to 6pm, the CGI statement said.

 

3.The emergency certificates can be collected by applicants from the Consulate General of India, Dubai from 2pm to 4pm on the next day after submitting the application.

4. To apply for short validity passports, applicants can walk into anyBLS centers in Dubai and Northern Emirates. No prior appointment is required. The details of BLS Centres is can be accessed athttps://www.cgidubai.gov.in/page/passport-services/

5. BLS Centers in Dubai and Northern Emirates will function on all Sundays from 9am to 5pm during the amnesty period in order to service the requirement of applicants who want to avail the UAE amnesty scheme.

Additionally the statement said, for any information on the procedures for issue of travel documents, applicants may contact mobile no. 050-9433111 between 8am to 6pm. They can also contact PBSK helpline at 800-46342(24/7) and reach out to contact points in Indian Community Association for guidance, it added.

Details of contact points are as follows:

  1. Hashim, Indian Social Club, Fujairah: 050-3901330.
  2. Hashim Indian Relief Committee, Rak, Al Khaimah: 056-1464275.
  3. Roop Sidhu, Indian Association, Ajman: 050-6330466.
  4. Hari, Indian Association, Sharjah: 050-7866591/06-5610845.
  5. Sajad Nattika , Indian Association, Umm Al Quwain: 050 5761505.
  6. Binoy Philip, Indian Social Club, Khorfakkan: 055-3894101.
  7. Zainuddin, Indian Social Cultural Centre, Kalba: 050-6708008.

First Published:1 Sep 2024, 03:44 PM IST
UAE visa amnesty program: Guidelines issued for Indian nationals, check details

