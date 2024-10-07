UAE’s investment in India to reach $100 billion across sectors: Piyush Goyal

  • India and the UAE will also set up a food corridor, investing over $2 billion in 2-2.5 years. The discussions also entail plans to set up food parks in India.

Khushi Malhotra
Published7 Oct 2024, 08:18 PM IST
Union minister Piyush Goyal addresses the 12th India-UAE high-level joint task force on investments with Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, managing director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, in Mumbai on 7 October. (PTI)
Union minister Piyush Goyal addresses the 12th India-UAE high-level joint task force on investments with Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, managing director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, in Mumbai on 7 October. (PTI)

 

The United Arab Emirates's investment in India is likely to reach $100 billion across sectors, Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said at the 12th meeting of the India-UAE high-level task force on investments.

The meeting was co-chaired by Goyal and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, managing director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. 

The UAE had in 2018 committed to invest up to $75 billion in India. Goyal said the West Asian country's investment in India is poised to reach $100 billion, but did not specify a timeline. 

“The $75 billion planned investment from UAE to India will fructify to $100 billion in investments across infrastructure, manufacturing, markets and other forms of investment,” Goyal said. 

The task force was established in 2013 to promote trade, investment and economic ties between the UAE and India. 

India-UAE trade reached $85 billion in 2022-23, making UAE India’s third-largest trade partner after China and the US. The UAE is also the second-largest export destination for India, amounting to nearly $31.61 billion in 2022-23. 

India is currently in a $12 billion trade deficit with the UAE, down from $21 billion last year. 

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UAE for the seventh time and met the country's president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, and signed several agreements in the fields of energy, finance, digital infrastructure, investments, archive management, and regional connectivity. 

Goyal on Monday also announced that India and the UAE would set up a food corridor, investing over $2 billion in 2-2.5 years, which will help Indian farmers earn higher income and create more jobs. The discussions also entailed plans to set up food parks in India. 

“It has been under discussion for a very long time that the UAE would like to invest in setting up food processing facilities in India to enable the availability of high-quality products suitable to the UAE,” Goyal said.

In a related development, India's Press Information Bureau said the India Pavilion at Expo City in Dubai will host the first overseas campus of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. 

IIFT is expected to open its new premises in early 2025 with short and medium-term training programmes, and eventually launch its flagship programme, MBA (International Business), PIB said in a statement. 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 08:18 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUAE’s investment in India to reach $100 billion across sectors: Piyush Goyal

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.30
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.47%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,150.30
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -27.2 (-2.31%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.05
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -25.65 (-5.5%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    267.35
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -9.85 (-3.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,209.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    85.85 (1.21%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,030.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    6.95 (0.23%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,460.90
    03:54 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -33.35 (-0.95%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    977.25
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -11.7 (-1.18%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    450.30
    03:57 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -42.8 (-8.68%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    726.45
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -67.8 (-8.54%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    395.90
    03:50 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-8.26%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,536.55
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -122.25 (-7.37%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    294.10
    03:56 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    22.45 (8.26%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    758.75
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    39.95 (5.56%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.50
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    343 (4.61%)

    Blue Dart Express share price

    8,650.45
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    347.05 (4.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.