Uber, Ola drivers to face fines for ride cancellations in THIS state, affected passengers to receive rebates1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Panel recommends fines for Uber and Ola drivers who cancel rides, with rebate to be given to affected passengers.
A panel appointed by the Maharashtra government has recommended that drivers of aggregators like Uber and Ola should be fined ₹50-75 for each cancellation, and this rebate should be provided to the affected passenger. These changes would take effect once the government approves them, reversing the current practice where passengers are charged for cancellations, HT reported.