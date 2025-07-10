Uber shuts down Shuttle bus services in Mumbai and Hyderabad amid low ridership
The shutdown affects 250-300 buses in Mumbai and 150-200 in Hyderabad. Uber Shuttle services were launched in Mumbai in September 2021, while the Hyderabad operations were rolled out early this year.
Uber has shut down its Shuttle bus services in Mumbai and Hyderabad, prompted by low ridership and steep operational costs, people familiar with the development told Mint. Meanwhile, the ride-hailing giant will continue to operate its Shuttle services as usual in Delhi and Kolkata.