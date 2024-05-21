Uber is licensed to run shuttle buses in Delhi. The buses offer advance seat reservations and real-time tracking, aim to cut traffic congestion and air pollution in the capital city.

Uber became the first aggregator to be licensed by the Transport Department of Delhi to run Uber shuttle in the capital city. It will be a part of the Delhi Premium Bus programme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the 'Uber shuttle' option on the Uber app, passengers in Delhi will be able to reserve seats in advance on the route of their choice.

The app also lets users see the bus' projected arrival time, track its current location and route, and reserve seats up to one week ahead of time.

An official from the Government of Delhi's Transport Department praised the initiative. “The Government of Delhi stays committed to improving public transport services and diversifying available transportation options to streamline commuting for Delhilites. We are pleased to extend an opportunity to Uber to utilise its global experience and technological skills to contribute to an elevated commuting experience for the people of Delhi," the official stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme was first tested in Delhi NCR, and since last year, it has been running in Kolkata thanks to an agreement with the West Bengal government.

The programme has been developed in response to the demands of the city and will assist daily bus commuters in Delhi-NCR. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Uber, the move helps reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions. “Uber Shuttle aims to provide tech-optimised mobility solutions using private bus fleets, addressing road congestion and reducing carbon emissions by encouraging shared rides," the company said.

The programme seeks to address traffic issues and cut air pollution by promoting shared rides through the use of private bus fleets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amit Deshpande, Head of Uber Shuttle in India, said, "Following a successful pilot programme, where we witnessed significant demand for buses, we are thrilled to officially introduce the convenience of Uber rides to buses in Delhi,"

Each shuttle bus will have a capacity to carry 19 to 50 passengers. The buses will be operated by local fleet partners using Uber's technology.

