Ubisoft expects 39% drop in third-quarter net bookings

UBISOFT-RESULTS-OUTLOOK:Ubisoft expects 39% drop in third-quarter net bookings

Reuters
Published31 Oct 2024, 12:00 AM IST
Ubisoft expects 39% drop in third-quarter net bookings
Ubisoft expects 39% drop in third-quarter net bookings

(Reuters) -French video game producer Ubisoft expects net bookings for its third quarter to be down about 39% year on year to about 380 million euros ($412 million) because it has no new releases in the quarter, finance chief Frederick Duguet told reporters on Wednesday.

Ubisoft, which has lost half of its stock market value over the last twelve months, has been plagued by delays and the underperformance of some key titles including a muted reception to the launch of Star Wars Outlaws in August, which did not meet sales expectations.

It has also begun a review aimed at improving the company's performance and looking at strategic options.

"The Executive Committee review, aimed at improving our execution focused on a player-centric and gameplay-first approach, is progressing," CEO Yves Guillemot said.

"We remain committed to making decisions in the best interests of all of our stakeholders", he added.

Earlier this month Bloomberg News reported that Tencent Holdings and Ubisoft Entertainment's founding Guillemot family are considering options including a potential buyout of "Assassin's Creed".

The company said at the time it regularly reviewed its strategic options in the interest of its stakeholders.

Ubisoft on Wednesday confirmed guidance for the current financial year to March 31 after a September cut following postponement of a new instalment in its "Assassin's Creed" franchise by three months to Feb. 14.

Net bookings for the second quarter to Sept. 30 fell 36.5% year on year to 352.3 million euros, in line with guidance of 350 million to 370 million euros.

In the second quarter the back-catalogue, excluding partnerships, was up 12% year-on-year.

Guillemot said double-digit growth of the back catalogue highlights the potential to deliver more recurring revenue, sustainable growth, and long-term value for stakeholders.

(Reporting by Adrianna EbertEditing by David Goodman, Elaine Hardcastle)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 12:00 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUbisoft expects 39% drop in third-quarter net bookings

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    288.45
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.85 (1.71%)

    Tata Motors share price

    840.30
    03:52 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-0.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.73%)

    Wipro share price

    565.50
    03:55 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.3 (0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,281.70
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    79.5 (6.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,749.05
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -6.45 (-0.08%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,216.55
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -17.1 (-1.39%)

    City Union Bank share price

    174.35
    03:53 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,180.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3809.05 (-7.78%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,400.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -434.25 (-6.35%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    646.40
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -34.8 (-5.11%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,190.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -741.6 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Redington India share price

    182.80
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.05 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,790.60
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    222.6 (8.67%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    155.55
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.05 (8.4%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.38
    03:54 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.49 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.