UBS faces legal challenge over Credit Suisse takeover, investors to lodge claim in Zurich court today2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:12 AM IST
UBS faces legal challenge over takeover of Credit Suisse as individual shareholders plan to lodge claim in Zurich court.
UBS is facing another legal challenge in relation to its controversial takeover of Credit Suisse, as hundreds of individual shareholders, including former employees of Credit Suisse, are planning to lodge a claim in Zurich’s commercial court today, Financial Times reported.