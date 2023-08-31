UBS Posts Record $29 Billion Profit on Credit Suisse Deal
- Bank kept attracting rich clients after buying troubled rival in March
UBS booked a record $29 billion net profit last quarter after it integrated Credit Suisse into its books. But the gargantuan gain comes with an equally large challenge to meld the banking giants.
UBS booked a record $29 billion net profit last quarter after it integrated Credit Suisse into its books. But the gargantuan gain comes with an equally large challenge to meld the banking giants.
On Thursday, UBS provided a clearer picture of its future form, saying it would keep Credit Suisse’s large domestic arm in Switzerland rather than spin it off. It also showed strong inflows from rich clients, a sign that the world’s wealthy haven’t been turned off by the deal.
On Thursday, UBS provided a clearer picture of its future form, saying it would keep Credit Suisse’s large domestic arm in Switzerland rather than spin it off. It also showed strong inflows from rich clients, a sign that the world’s wealthy haven’t been turned off by the deal.
UBS shares rose 6% and are now worth the most since just before it took a Swiss government bailout in October 2008. Investors increasingly view the combination—done in a moment of duress in March—as a significant opportunity for UBS to dominate the business of caring for the wealth of the global elite. UBS shares are up 37% since the deal was struck.
The large net profit reflected Credit Suisse’s knockdown price. UBS paid $3.8 billion in stock for the smaller bank, while acquiring additional equity via a $29 billion accounting gain. That type of gain occurs when a company buys assets for less than they are worth—typically in a distressed situation.
The quarterly profit, while a feature of the deal accounting, is the largest among any major developed-market bank ever, according to FactSet, beating the $14.47 billion haul earned by JPMorgan Chase last quarter.
When UBS bought its smaller rival in a Swiss government-engineered rescue in March, it gained control of much of the country’s lending and deposits. On Thursday, UBS said it expects its customers globally to keep adding assets, a positive for the steady fees that form the ballast of its earnings power.
By adding Credit Suisse, UBS said it manages around $5.5 trillion in client-invested assets.
Credit Suisse officially became part of UBS in June. UBS’s quarterly results included Credit Suisse as of June 1. On its own, Credit Suisse’s quarterly loss was around $10.6 billion.
Rich clients added $16 billion in net new assets at UBS in the second quarter, after a $28 billion inflow in the first quarter. The new money offset some of the cash leaving Credit Suisse, which since last October has handed back around $239 billion to its customers, including around $44 billion in the second quarter. Wealth-management customers pulled around $200 billion. The inflows and outflows are being closely watched by investors to project UBS’s future earnings power.
UBS said the combined wealth-management business brought in $8 billion in net new assets in July and August.
UBS said it decided to keep and integrate Credit Suisse’s bank in Switzerland, after considering alternatives to appease Swiss politicians who want to keep two big lenders in the country. Before the combination, they employed around 37,000 people in Switzerland.
Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti on Thursday said around 3,000 jobs would be cut, with much of the other downsizing happening through employee attrition. He didn’t give numbers for overseas job cuts. Both banks have large hubs in London and New York.
UBS said it expects the integration to be largely complete by the end of 2026. It anticipates it can save $10 billion by eliminating jobs and combining systems.
UBS said it would keep the Credit Suisse brand in Switzerland while it is combining the two domestic banks, which it expects to be done in 2025. Ermotti said the Credit Suisse brand has value and he couldn’t say yet if it will continue to feature in Switzerland or elsewhere after that.
The acquisition is the largest combination of financial institutions since the financial crisis and enlarges UBS’s already hefty role in managing the wealth of the world’s rich.
UBS’s purchase marked the end of Credit Suisse’s 167 years of independence and came after the smaller bank lurched from crisis to crisis. Customers started fleeing last year and a last-ditch plan to restructure ran out of time. In March, Credit Suisse had to go on central-bank life support to keep meeting customer withdrawals and was bought by UBS a few days later.
Write to Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com