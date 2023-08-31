UBS Posts Record $29 Billion Profit on Credit Suisse Deal

Rich clients added $16 billion in net new assets at UBS in the second quarter, after a $28 billion inflow in the first quarter. The new money offset some of the cash leaving Credit Suisse, which since last October has handed back around $239 billion to its customers, including around $44 billion in the second quarter. Wealth-management customers pulled around $200 billion. The inflows and outflows are being closely watched by investors to project UBS’s future earnings power.