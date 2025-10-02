Uddhav Thackeray attacks BJP over Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, seeks loan waiver for rain-hit farmers at Dussehra rally

At his Dussehra rally, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said his party and Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have come together to “stay together,” asserting that after winning the upcoming civic polls, they will release a White Paper exposing the BJP’s alleged “loot” of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Slamming the BJP at his Dussehra rally, Uddhav Thackeray said, “We came together to stay together. After winning civic polls, we will come out with White Paper on BJP's ‘loot’ of BMC.”

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further said that there was no link between the BJP and good governance, alleging that “fighting for rights and justice is becoming an act of treason in the country” – in a reference to the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Uddhav Thackeray also sought loan waiver for rain-hit Maharashtra farmers, demanding ₹50,000 aid per hectare. As he demanded loan waiver for Maharashtrian farmers and reiterating Rahul Gandhi's “vote chori” claims, Uddhav Thackeray took a jibe at the saffron party, saying the Centre has money to “buy votes in Bihar,” but has no funds for farmers.

“The Centre has money to buy votes in Bihar but does not have funds for rain-ravaged Maharashtra,” he said.

Uddhav Thackeray on Sonam Wangchuk arrest Uddhav Thackeray also targeted the BJP over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in connection with the violence in Ladakh last month and asserted that fighting for rights and justice is becoming an act of treason in the country.

Wangchuk was held after violence, during a shutdown called on September 24 by Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, led to the deaths of four persons, and injuries to 80 others, including 40 police personnel.

Wangchuk was detained under National Security Act on September 26 and is currently lodged in a jail in Jodhpur in Rajasthan.