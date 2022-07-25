Uddhav Thackeray faction has moved the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on the ECI proceedings on Eknath Shinde camp's plea for it to be recognised as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena on Monday moved the Supreme Court, seeking direction to stay the Election Commission of India (ECI) proceedings on Eknath Shinde group's plea for his group to be recognised as the "real" Shiv Sena.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena on Monday moved the Supreme Court, seeking direction to stay the Election Commission of India (ECI) proceedings on Eknath Shinde group's plea for his group to be recognised as the "real" Shiv Sena.
Moving the Supreme Court, the General Secretary of Shiv Sena, Subhash Desai, said that the polling body "can't decide the matter" since the cases are pending before the Supreme Court.
Moving the Supreme Court, the General Secretary of Shiv Sena, Subhash Desai, said that the polling body "can't decide the matter" since the cases are pending before the Supreme Court.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction also sought to take proceedings against the Election Commission as a party in the petition, challenging the decision of the Maharashtra Governor to invite Eknath Shinde to take oath as the chief minister.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction also sought to take proceedings against the Election Commission as a party in the petition, challenging the decision of the Maharashtra Governor to invite Eknath Shinde to take oath as the chief minister.
It is stated that even though on July 20 the Supreme Court was assured by the counsel appearing for the Speaker that no further proceedings will be conducted in the matter of disqualification under the Tenth Schedule, the Eknath Shinde-faction initiated proceedings under election symbols to seek their recognition as the real Shiv Sena by the Election Commission. They also claimed that they have a right to use the election symbol of bow and arrow.
It is stated that even though on July 20 the Supreme Court was assured by the counsel appearing for the Speaker that no further proceedings will be conducted in the matter of disqualification under the Tenth Schedule, the Eknath Shinde-faction initiated proceedings under election symbols to seek their recognition as the real Shiv Sena by the Election Commission. They also claimed that they have a right to use the election symbol of bow and arrow.
On July 22, a notice was served to the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp, informing them about the Eknath Shinde camp's claims. The application to the Supreme Court added that the ECI had initiated proceedings in complete disregard of the sanctity of the status quo order of the Supreme Court.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On July 22, a notice was served to the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp, informing them about the Eknath Shinde camp's claims. The application to the Supreme Court added that the ECI had initiated proceedings in complete disregard of the sanctity of the status quo order of the Supreme Court.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It has argued that the Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs cannot be considered as legislators of Shiv Sena.
It has argued that the Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs cannot be considered as legislators of Shiv Sena.
"Respondents, despite the matter being pending before this Court, in acts of desperation, and to somehow portray a majority are trying to illegally cobble up numbers and fabricate an artificial majority in the organisation. It is submitted that the private Respondents have been indulging in several illegal activities contrary to the Constitution of the Shivsena," the application said.
"Respondents, despite the matter being pending before this Court, in acts of desperation, and to somehow portray a majority are trying to illegally cobble up numbers and fabricate an artificial majority in the organisation. It is submitted that the private Respondents have been indulging in several illegal activities contrary to the Constitution of the Shivsena," the application said.
Hearing the Maharashtra crisis plea last week, the Supreme Court 3-judge bench said that important constitutional issues arise in cases that may require adjudication by a larger bench. Before that, the Supreme Court had asked the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly not to take any action on the new disqualification notices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Hearing the Maharashtra crisis plea last week, the Supreme Court 3-judge bench said that important constitutional issues arise in cases that may require adjudication by a larger bench. Before that, the Supreme Court had asked the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly not to take any action on the new disqualification notices.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Uddhav Thackeray-led camp has also challenged Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form the government and the floor test.
Uddhav Thackeray-led camp has also challenged Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form the government and the floor test.
Uddhav Thackeray had resigned as the chief minister, making way for Eknath Shinde to form the government.
Uddhav Thackeray had resigned as the chief minister, making way for Eknath Shinde to form the government.