Uddhav Thackeray doubles down on Abu Azmi over Aurangzeb row, demands his permanent suspension

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has doubled down on Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi for lauding Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, demanding his permanent suspension from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Abu Azmi was suspended from the Assembly for the entire duration of the ongoing Budget session over his alleged controversial remarks.

Speaking with reporters, Uddhav Thackeray said, “He should be permanently suspended. It should not just be for the Budget Session, the suspension should be permanent.”

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav's tweets on Abu Azmi's suspension, Uddhav Thackeray said, “Let him object if he wants to. The entire Maharashtra has raised an objection against him. If he wants, he should make him contest from there (UP). He does not know the truth.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had on Wednesday criticised the suspension of party leader Abu Azmi, alleging that ideological influence on such actions undermines democratic values.

In a post on X, Yadav questioned the basis of the suspension and asserted that free thought cannot be curtailed by punitive measures, “If the basis of suspension starts getting influenced by ideology, then what difference will remain between freedom of expression and slavery?”

"Whether it is our MLAs or MPs, their fearless wisdom is unmatched. If some people think that by 'suspension' one can put a rein on the tongue of truth, then this is the childishness of their negative thinking. Today's free thinking says, we don't want BJP,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

What did Abu Azmi say? Abu Azmi had reportedly lauded Aurangzeb, saying the Mughal emperor was not a “cruel administrator”; he “built many temples”, he said.

The Samajwadi Party leader added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim.