Reacting to the new party symbol and name that was allotted to it by the Election Commission, a leader from Uddhav Thackeray's faction said it was a major victory for his faction. "We are happy, consider this major victory. We are happy that the three names that matter to us most – Uddhav ji, Balasaheb and Thackeray - are retained in the new name," said Bhaskar Jadhav after the allotment of the new name.