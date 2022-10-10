The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has been given a new election symbol and a party name. The election symbol would be a 'flaming torch' (mashaal) and the new party name is 'Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray'
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday allotted a new election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction – a 'flaming torch' (mashaal) in the current bye-election and till the final order is passed in the current dispute between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions. The EC has also allotted “Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray" as the party name for the Uddhav Thackeray faction.
Reacting to the new party symbol and name that was allotted to it by the Election Commission, a leader from Uddhav Thackeray's faction said it was a major victory for his faction. "We are happy, consider this major victory. We are happy that the three names that matter to us most – Uddhav ji, Balasaheb and Thackeray - are retained in the new name," said Bhaskar Jadhav after the allotment of the new name.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has also asked the Eknath Shinde faction to furnish a list of three fresh symbols by tomorrow, 11 October. The Eknath Shinde faction has been given the name of ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’. Citing religious connotations, the poll body declined to allot 'Trishul', 'Rising Sun' and 'Gada' as symbols as they were "not in the list of free symbols".
The Election Commission had on Saturday frozen the "bow and arrow" symbol of Shiv Sena, barring both the rival camps from using it in the bye-election amid a tussle between the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.
Both groups had submitted the names of their groups by which they may be recognized by the commission. Both groups were also given choices for the symbols which may be allotted to the candidates for the bye-election.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, an accused in a money laundering case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Monday said a new election symbol for the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction could bring a "big revolution" in the coming days.
“Even Congress had faced a similar situation wherein that party's symbols were frozen three times in its long political history. Janata Dal had also faced a similar situation," he said.