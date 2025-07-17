Uddhav Thackeray meets Devendra Fadnavis after 'can come this side' joke, meeting lasts for 20 minutes

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, just a day after Fadnavis jokingly invited him to “come to the ruling side.” According to news agency ANI, the meeting took place in the office of Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde and lasted around 20 minutes.

On Wednesday, while speaking in the state assembly, Fadnavis had said: “At least till 2029, there is no scope for us to come there (opposition). Uddhav Ji can think about the scope of coming to this side (ruling party) and that can be thought about in a different way, but there is absolutely no scope left for us to come there (opposition).”

Thackeray’s meeting with Fadnavis comes amid rising political speculation and tensions. Uddhav has recently sharpened his criticism of the BJP and the Shinde-led dispensation, particularly over the three-language policy.

The BJP and Shiv Sena were allies for 25 years until 2014, when their alliance broke down over seat-sharing disagreements during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Though they came together again in 2019 and won the polls, Uddhav chose to form government with Congress and the NCP, sidelining the BJP.

Fadnavis later got his political revenge when Eknath Shinde led a dramatic revolt in 2022, splitting the Shiv Sena and forming a government with BJP support.

Since the 2024 election victory, Chief Minister Shinde has reportedly been hesitant to relinquish power back to Fadnavis, despite their alliance securing a strong mandate.

Meanwhile, talk of a possible reconciliation between the Thackeray cousins—Uddhav and MNS chief Raj Thackeray—is gaining ground. The buzz intensified after the two appeared together on stage on 5 July for the first time in 20 years.

Speaking on the occasion of Uddhav Thackeray's farewell from the Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad on Wednesday, Fadnavis stated that his government doesn't have any 'scope' to come into Opposition until 2029.

