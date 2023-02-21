Uddhav Thackeray takes Shiv Sena name, symbol battle to SC; showdown tomorrow
- The SC will hear the Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea challenging the decision of the EC recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the 'real' Shiv Sena
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Supreme Court the battle of the ‘Shiv Sena’ party name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol, which was allotted to the Eknath Shinde-led bloc by the Election Commission. The Supreme Court will hear the Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea challenging the decision of the Election Commission recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the “real" Shiv Sena.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×